Citigroup Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $413.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $293.00 to $413.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.50.

ADBE opened at $411.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $411.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total transaction of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

