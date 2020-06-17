CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.07. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,981,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4,152.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,236 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $5,013,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.