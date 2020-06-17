Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.17. Cohen & Company Inc shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 50,396 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

