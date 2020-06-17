Coles Group (ASX:COL) Trading Down 0.2%

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$15.00 ($10.64) and last traded at A$15.22 ($10.79), approximately 3,268,096 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$15.25 ($10.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.91, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is A$15.75.

Coles Group Company Profile (ASX:COL)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.