Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNA. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

In other news, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $79,779.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,883.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,127 shares of company stock worth $6,977,355. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.39. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

