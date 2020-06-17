Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 839 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000.

PSJ opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $113.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.64.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

