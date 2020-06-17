CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.