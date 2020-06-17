Contango Oil & Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,480 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,694% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 136,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of MCF opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.19 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

