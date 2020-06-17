Contrasting Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) & Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) and Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliv International and Horizon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliv International $35.06 million 0.18 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A Horizon Therapeutics $1.30 billion 7.02 $573.02 million $1.94 24.65

Horizon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Reliv International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reliv International and Horizon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliv International 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Therapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.92, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Given Horizon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Therapeutics is more favorable than Reliv International.

Profitability

This table compares Reliv International and Horizon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliv International -1.13% -3.52% -2.46% Horizon Therapeutics 43.06% 22.52% 10.37%

Volatility & Risk

Reliv International has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Reliv International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Reliv International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics beats Reliv International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliv International

Reliv' International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form. The company markets and sells its products through a network of distributors in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Reliv' International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis. The company's primary care marketed medicines comprise PENNSAID 2% that is indicated for the treatment of pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; DUEXIS for the relief of signs and symptoms of RA and OA, and to decrease the risk of developing upper-GI ulcers; VIMOVO for the relief of signs and symptoms of OA, RA, and AS and to decrease the risk of developing gastric ulcers in patients at risk of developing NSAID-associated gastric ulcers; and MIGERGOT, a therapy to abort or prevent vascular headaches, such as migraines and migraine variants. It has collaboration agreements with Alliance for Lupus Research, Syneos Health, Inc., and HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

