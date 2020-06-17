Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,871 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLGX. Oppenheimer cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Corelogic from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

In other news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $162,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at $924,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $76,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,932 shares of company stock valued at $774,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

