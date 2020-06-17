Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stake Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,845,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,058,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -159.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

