Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 122.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

