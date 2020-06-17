Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $9.05, approximately 96,040 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 476,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.48.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 228.06%. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Curo Group by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Curo Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Curo Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Curo Group by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Curo Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 33.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curo Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

