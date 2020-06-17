Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Trading Down 4.6%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 53,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 48,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.15 price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBCCF)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the production and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company sells its products under the Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft by Qwest brands. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

