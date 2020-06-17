Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 384,326 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 1,797.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,326 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $11,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after buying an additional 1,802,283 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after acquiring an additional 184,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,071,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after acquiring an additional 535,571 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 618,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 454,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

ADPT stock opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $1,311,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $127,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 553,808 shares of company stock worth $19,823,833. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

