Deutsche Bank AG Buys 5,418 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 193.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Cable One worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 263.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,806.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.46. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,830.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,653.70.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,249 shares of company stock worth $5,611,078 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,651.43.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

