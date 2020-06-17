Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,981 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Global by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,335,000 after acquiring an additional 569,470 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

LBTYK opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.