Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,882 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of WP Carey worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $125,632,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in WP Carey by 1,628.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,783,000 after acquiring an additional 644,895 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in WP Carey in the first quarter worth $20,161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in WP Carey by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 263,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at $24,939,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

WP Carey stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. WP Carey’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

