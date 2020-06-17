Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.48% of Brink’s worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after acquiring an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,722 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Brink’s to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $435,237 over the last three months. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.