Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,037.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.24.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

