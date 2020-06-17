Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 4,430.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,890 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.83% of Arch Coal worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The energy company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $405.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Robert B. Hamill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

