Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.50 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

