Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,748 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,877 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.56.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $103.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

