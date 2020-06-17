Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,987,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,576,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $159.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $170.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.82.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

