Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 45,344 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in K12 were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in K12 during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

K12 stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRN. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, K12 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other K12 news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $180,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $206,906.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,102 shares of company stock valued at $899,138 in the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

