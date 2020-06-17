Deutsche Bank AG Sells 115,368 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

