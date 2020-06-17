Deutsche Bank AG Sells 15,537 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,537 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.87% of Agilysys worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

