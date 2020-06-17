Deutsche Bank AG Sells 24,185 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 34,029 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 20.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,029,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 132.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after purchasing an additional 161,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,385 shares of company stock worth $13,906,937 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

