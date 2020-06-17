Deutsche Bank AG Sells 40,433 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,433 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Whirlpool worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,219,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,540,000 after acquiring an additional 95,266 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,118,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,818,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.18.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

