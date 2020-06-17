Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.02

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $141.02 and traded as high as $155.95. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $154.75, with a volume of 985,589 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DB1 shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €149.56 ($168.05).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €147.69 and a 200-day moving average of €141.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

