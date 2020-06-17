Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading 3.3% Higher

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) shares traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €31.13 ($34.98) and last traded at €30.78 ($34.58), 5,067,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €29.81 ($33.49).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

