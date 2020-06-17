Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DTE. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €17.20 ($19.33) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.20) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €20.30 ($22.81) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.33 ($19.47).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €15.14 ($17.01) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($20.37). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.06.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

