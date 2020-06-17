Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €47.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.40 ($53.26) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.43 ($43.18).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €40.71 ($45.74) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.71. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($34.25) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($42.80).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

