Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.52

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.52 and traded as high as $179.80. Devro shares last traded at $179.80, with a volume of 229,689 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $297.84 million and a P/E ratio of 19.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 160.52.

In other news, insider Steve Good bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £29,600 ($37,673.41). Also, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 10,000 shares of Devro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,364.01).

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

