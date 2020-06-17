Digital Ally Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 42,590 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 3,703 call options.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Heckman sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 918,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Digital Ally as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $221.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

