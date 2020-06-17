Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Discovery Communications worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

