DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIDAY)

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentación, SA engages in the retail sale of food products in Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and China. Its stores offer food and household, and personal hygiene products. The company operates a network of approximately 6,100 proprietary and franchise stores under various formats, including DIA Market, DIA Maxi, Clarel La Plaza de Dia, or Minipreço.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISTRIBUIDORA I/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.