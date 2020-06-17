Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) recently:

6/10/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

6/10/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

5/21/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

5/15/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2020 – Echo Global Logistics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Echo Global Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ECHO opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.80 million, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

