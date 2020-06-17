Edward D. Bagley Buys 5,000 Shares of Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,451,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,646.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.11. Clearone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Clearone had a negative return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

