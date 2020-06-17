Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.67, 24,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 23,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emmaus Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,728.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 131,750 shares of company stock valued at $177,664. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

