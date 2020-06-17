Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.46

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $4.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 33,100 shares trading hands.

EDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $202.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.