Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.78

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.78 and traded as high as $30.95. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 332,112 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -26.52.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$193,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,734,408.63. Also, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,085,429.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,710.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

