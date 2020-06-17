Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Endo International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 43,771 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Endo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Endo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

