Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 419.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,773 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,518,000 after purchasing an additional 87,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,416,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,904 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,111,000 after purchasing an additional 657,011 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

