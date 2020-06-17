essensys (LON:ESYS) Shares Down 10.8%

essensys plc (LON:ESYS)’s share price fell 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.94), 7,340 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 million and a P/E ratio of -58.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.49.

essensys Company Profile (LON:ESYS)

essensys plc provides mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the high growth flexible workspace industry. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provides, manages, and monitors mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

