Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Etrion SA (TSE:ETX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.23. Etrion shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 53,646 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,159.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $80.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Etrion SA will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etrion (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. It operates through two segments, Solar Energy Chile and Solar Energy Japan. The company owns 44 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Tohoku Electric Power Co,Inc The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

