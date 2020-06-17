EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. ValuEngine cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 346,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 197,843 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 514,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

