Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $325.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.91. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 6,801 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $80,523.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,697.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 10,248 shares of company stock worth $119,664 in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

