Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Evercore ISI cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.24.

FRT stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.