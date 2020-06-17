Federated Hermes Inc. Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $3,285,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $165.72 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $117,305.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.